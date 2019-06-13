Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After days of round-the-clock restoration efforts, Oncor said Thursday night, it and mutual assistance partners, have restored power to more than 350,000 customers impacted by Sunday’s severe storms.
“All reported and known storm-related outages where homes and businesses are capable of accepting power have been fully restored,” Oncor said in a news release. “Oncor thanks its customers for their continued patience throughout this severe weather event.”
The storms uprooted trees on and tore down power lines.
Power crews from 11 other states worked 16-hour shifts to help Oncor get the power back on throughout Dallas as quickly as possible.