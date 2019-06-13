(CBSDFW.COM) – Target issued a recall on 29,000 Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots in sizes 5-12 due to a choking hazard.
The unicorn horn on the front of the boots can detach, which poses a choking hazard to young children.
The boots are fuchsia with a white unicorn. The horn on the unicorn’s head and mane on the back of the boot are fuchsia, orange, yellow, green, and blue. The model numbers are located on the inside tag of the boot.
Consumers should immediately take the boots away from children and return them to any Target store for a full refund. Eleven consumers have already reported the unicorn’s horn detached although no injuries have been reported.
For more information, on the recall click here. Customers can contact Target at 800.440.0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT, daily or online at http://www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Shoes” for more information. Consumers can also click the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.
In February, Target recalled a different style of toddler unicorn boots that also posed a choking hazard.