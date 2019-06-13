NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The battle to get consumer goods to front doors faster and cheaper continues. For a flat fee of $9.99 per order, Target is now offering same-day delivery on thousands of items.
Orders will be delivered by Shipt, the startup Target purchased nearly two years ago.
Until now, Target shoppers looking to receive same-day delivery had to go to the Shipt website and pay $99 for an annual membership or $14 for a monthly membership.
Target says the same-day option will cover 65,000 items and shoppers using the store’s loyalty card will get a 5% discount.
Target already offers Drive Up and Order Pickup options for consumers going to stores.
Last month, Walmart rolled out next-day delivery with a minimum order of $35 on its most popular items in certain cities. Amazon has upgraded its free shipping option for Prime members who pay $119 a year and nonmembers who pay additional fees to one-day delivery.
