COLLEGE STATION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas A&M University is making it so more Aggie football fans at Kyle Field are able to buy beer and wine at the games.

The plan follows a recently-announced decision by the Southeastern Conference to allow the sale of beer and wine in public areas, instead of just in private suites and clubs, during college athletic events.

Beginning this fall, a variety of domestic and imported beer and a selection of wine will be available for purchase to the general public until the end of the third quarter.

“This is another way we are enhancing the amenities at Kyle Field,” Interim Director of Athletics R.C. Slocum said. “We are extending the availability of alcohol beyond the premium areas which have had this option for many years. Fans, 21 and older, will have the option to purchase alcohol, regardless of seating area.”

Until now, SEC athletics programs have been prohibited from selling alcohol in public areas of athletics venues.

The new policy was adopted by SEC presidents and chancellors this spring.

It requires universities to designate stationary sales locations and prohibits sales by vendors in seating areas.

It also limits the number of alcoholic beverages purchased per transaction.

“Our policy governing alcohol sales has been a source of considerable discussion and respectful debate among our member universities in recent years,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

“We are committed as a Conference to ensuring that all changes in policy are implemented in ways that respect and sustain the traditions that make the SEC game-day experience exceptional for all attendees,” Sankey said.

Expansion of alcohol sales at additional Texas A&M athletics venues will be determined at a later date, the University said.