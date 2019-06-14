  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

By Yona Gavino
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There’s an app for travelers flying out of Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and it can now display how long passengers will wait in security lines.

The app now shows the estimated wait times at the airport’s 16 security checkpoints.

DFW Airport is one of the first to display wait time information for specific lanes at each checkpoint.

The app uses data collected by sensors at each security point and feeds the information in real time so travelers have up-to-the-minute estimates on how long they might have to wait to get through security.

CBS 11 News talked to passenger Brendan Curley and asked him if he’d seen long line at the airport. “Yes, a lot,” he answered. “But I think with something like that I can avoid that [long lines] and I can go to the next one or have you Uber man drop me off at the next gate. I think that would be very helpful.”

The free app is available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play Store. Anyone who has already downloaded the DFW app on their mobile device can simply update it to use the new feature.

