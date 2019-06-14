(CBSDFW.COM) – Can your dog get you a date? The founders of a new dating app think so, and they’ve created an online place for dog lovers to find each other.

“I literally would be lost without my dog,” said Samantha Cannon. “And I feel like no one loves you as much as your dog loves you.”

It can be “ruff” out there, trying to find puppy love. Enter Dig, a dating app that aims to connect people through man’s best friend.

“It’s such an important compatibility factor to find someone who fits your dog-forward lifestyle, whatever that may be,” said Dig CEO and co-founder Leigh Isaacson.

“I don’t think I could probably date someone who didn’t like being around dogs,” said dog owner Allie Rubeo.

Dig was started by Isaacson and her sister, Casey, after she discovered she was dating a fake dog lover.

“She said to me, ‘I wish I just knew from the start that this wasn’t going to work because of my dog,'” said Isaacson.

Here’s how it works: you create a profile for yourself and your dog and answer questions about your dog lifestyle. Then you can vet your potential matches based on whether someone has a dog or by the size of their dog.

Once you match, you can plan a date at a dog-friendly location – like Mutts Canine Cantina – right from the app. Dig is officially launching in Dallas this summer, but Isaacson said North Texas dog lovers are already on it.

“Dallas people have been searching for us. They’ve seen us launching in other cities, and they’re reaching out to us and saying, ‘How do we get involved with Dig?'” Isaacson said.

It’ll help more North Texans stop chasing their tail when it comes to dating.

“I think your dog is an extension of you, and it’s representative of who you are as a person. I think that’s extremely important. That’s essentially a part of your family,” said dog owner Devin McFarland.

The Dig app is free. It launched in February of last year and already has more than 65,000 users in all 50 states.