Comments
TUCSON, Ariz. (CBSNEWS.COM) – NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) has spotted an unusual symbol on the surface of Mars — the iconic “Star Trek” Starfleet logo. The MRO captured a series of strange chevron symbols on a Martian sand dune in the southeast Hellas Planitia region.
TUCSON, Ariz. (CBSNEWS.COM) – NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) has spotted an unusual symbol on the surface of Mars — the iconic “Star Trek” Starfleet logo. The MRO captured a series of strange chevron symbols on a Martian sand dune in the southeast Hellas Planitia region.
The MRO HiRISE (High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment) camera team at the University of Arizona highlighted the discovery Wednesday, though the image was acquired by the team April 22.
◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊