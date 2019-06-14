  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:fire, Harris County, home destroyed, house burns, house collapse, Mansion, Mansion Fire, Texas News, The Woodlands, The Woodlands Fire Department

THE WOODLANDS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Two painters were injured in a massive fire that destroyed a 10,000-square-foot Texas mansion.

Battalion Chief Jason Washington with The Woodlands Fire Department tells the Houston Chronicle more than 60 firefighters and medical personnel responded Thursday to the home next to the third hole of The Woodlands Country Club Palmer golf course.

Friends say the homeowners were away in Austin while the $2 million mansion was being remodeled.

According to Washington, the two men injured were hospitalized with suspected burn injuries. He said neither was inside the structure when authorities arrived. Their conditions and identities haven’t been released.

Washington says the seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion with a swimming pool complex and private tennis court “looks like a total loss.” The fire is under investigation.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s