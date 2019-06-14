THE WOODLANDS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Two painters were injured in a massive fire that destroyed a 10,000-square-foot Texas mansion.
Battalion Chief Jason Washington with The Woodlands Fire Department tells the Houston Chronicle more than 60 firefighters and medical personnel responded Thursday to the home next to the third hole of The Woodlands Country Club Palmer golf course.
Friends say the homeowners were away in Austin while the $2 million mansion was being remodeled.
According to Washington, the two men injured were hospitalized with suspected burn injuries. He said neither was inside the structure when authorities arrived. Their conditions and identities haven’t been released.
Washington says the seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion with a swimming pool complex and private tennis court “looks like a total loss.” The fire is under investigation.
