AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill Friday that will allow craft brewery customers to buy and take home their beer.

Originally presented by Sen. Brian Birdwell, Abbott signed House Bill 1545 which will permit Texas breweries to sell and test out certain brews before sending them to wholesalers.

In an agreement between the Texas Craft Brewers Guild and the Wholesale Beer Distributors of Texas, individuals will only be able to buy one case of craft beer each day.

The new law will go into effect September 1.

