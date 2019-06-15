DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A homeless man in Dallas is getting an early Father’s Day gift, and he’s hoping it might open up a whole new world.

Larry Green, 60, was treated to a full makeover that cut off his overgrown hair and kept him off the Dallas streets for the weekend.

“We just want to make him feel good and show him just because he is not financially stable right now that he can still get appreciated,” stylist “Mrs. Hot Hands” said.

“Mrs. Hot Hands” isn’t Green’s daughter, but she wanted to make him feel special for the weekend as she knows he’s a father of four with 11 grandkids and three great-grandkids.

“She is letting me know that I am still human,” Green said.

It’s a simple haircut that means the world to Green.

“I know she’s made me look like somebody. I don’t feel as low. I don’t feel like I’m nobody,” he said.

Green has been homeless for over 20 years, and he’s hoping the renewed confidence he gets from the makeover will help him get closer to what he’s really seeking in life. “Seeing my kid and being who I am,” he said.

Green was transformed with a new haircut, new clothes and a new smile. “It’s a blessing. I can see the real me,” he said.

The makeover also included a stay a hotel and a night out for dinner with friends.