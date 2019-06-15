Comments
(CBSDFW.COM) – Sunday is looking to be a good day to be weather aware so that Father’s Day plans aren’t dampened.
We may have a few lighter showers around in the morning, mainly east of Dallas/Fort Worth.
A majority of Father’s Day will be quiet, but by late afternoon into the evening, we are expecting more thunderstorms to blossom over the area.
The expected storms will be scattered but capable of producing strong winds and heavy rainfall.
Storms will linger into Sunday night before ending early Monday morning.