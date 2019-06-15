Filed Under:DFW News, DFW Weather, Father's Day, Rain, storms, strong winds

(CBSDFW.COM) – Sunday is looking to be a good day to be weather aware so that Father’s Day plans aren’t dampened.

We may have a few lighter showers around in the morning, mainly east of Dallas/Fort Worth.

A majority of Father’s Day will be quiet, but by late afternoon into the evening, we are expecting more thunderstorms to blossom over the area.

The expected storms will be scattered but capable of producing strong winds and heavy rainfall.

Storms will linger into Sunday night before ending early Monday morning.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s