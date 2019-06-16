WEATHERSEVERE STORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App |
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There was a tornado warning for Dallas County that expired just before 4 p.m. as severe storms move through the Metroplex. Severe thunderstorm warnings are still in effect for Collin, Dallas and Denton counties until 4:30 p.m.

There have been reports of damage throughout North Texas due to the storms.

Storm damage was seen to homes in north Fort Worth.

In Arlington, fallen trees and debris spread across neighborhood streets could be seen.

We will update this story as we get more information.

