DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dozens of Dallas Police Department squad cars and emergency vehicles from Dallas Fire Rescue are at the Earle Cabell Federal Building in downtown Dallas after reports of an active shooter.

Police were called to the building, in the 1100 block of Commerce Street, just before 9:00 a.m.

Several people have contacted CBS 11 News to report hearing multiple shots fired.

It isn’t know how many people, if any, have been shot.

Police say the suspect is in custody.

DPD Public Information Officer DeMarquis Black said, “Updates to follow…”

* This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.

