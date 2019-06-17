DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Zoo shared tragic news about a giraffe that just turned 1-year-old in April.
Witten, the giraffe named after Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, died Monday morning during a physical examine while under anesthesia.
The Dallas Zoo tweeted Monday evening, “We are devastated to share that our one-year-old giraffe Witten passed away this morning. He was receiving a routine physical exam under anesthesia when he suddenly stopped breathing. An urgent attempt was made to resuscitate him, without success.”
The zoo went on to say, “Witten captured all of our hearts with his outgoing, lovable personality and will be deeply missed. Hoofstock animals, like giraffe, are incredibly resilient and move on quickly, as they would in the wild. But we are keeping a close eye on our herd. Our expert veterinary staff and giraffe zoologists have performed these physical exams many times in the past without incident, but for humans and animals alike, there is always a risk associated with anesthesia and some animals react differently.”