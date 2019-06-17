GLEN ROSE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – For five decades, Joe Myers has been a father figure on the mound at the Riverbend Retreat Center youth camp in Glen Rose.

This marks the 50th year that Myers has attended the youth camp to pitch softball to the students.

Each day, he pitches from the field that has been named after him: The Joe Myers Softball Field.

“He’s a legend out here.” is how Dennis Wiles, Senior Pastor of Arlington First Baptist Church describes Myers. “Anybody that would demonstrate this level of commitment to students for 50 years, it’s pretty incredible.”

The 78-year-old Myers admits he has slowed down a little bit, but nothing has stopped him from taking part in the camps.

That includes a battle with cancer two years ago.

Myers pitched around his cancer treatments, making sure he did not miss a session of softball.

All the while, he’s made quite an impact on the lives of generations of campers and camp organizers, with his positive approach to life.

“You know, the world around us, we tend to cut people down, and be negative instead of positive.” Myers pointed out between pitches. “We all do a lot better when somebody brags on us a little bit.”

Myers says he will wait until next summer to decide if he will return for his 51st year.

“I want to make sure they invite me back. I don’t want to overstay my welcome!”