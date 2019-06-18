DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax had a blunt warning for new Mayor Eric Johnson and the Dallas City Council on Tuesday: Tight budgets ahead.

“We can’t continue to do everything we do today, and I think council may find an opportunity to feel like they can scrub the budget down to the final nickel under each cushion but when you do that, it’ll probably add up to $2, 3, 4 million if in fact that is even doable but that doesn’t deal with what I believe are the $20 to $25 million issues that we talk about.”

Broadnax’s comments came Tuesday during the first briefing on the budget process.

Broadnax will present his 2020 fiscal year budget August 13, but Mayor Johnson proposed a meeting for next Monday so he and council members can tell staff their priorities as they develop a budget blueprint.

The good news for city leaders is that their next budget won’t be impacted by the state property tax reform law, which requires voter approval if cities and counties increase property tax revenues by more than three and a half percent.

The law takes effect January 1, 2020, in time for the city’s 2021 fiscal budget.

Even so, the city’s Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth Reich told the council that in next year’s budget, the city will lose more than $17 million in revenues from red light cameras and telecommunications fees, and from increased property tax exemptions for seniors and the disabled.

Part of that money includes $5.3 million the previous Council approved after last year’s budget was approved to boost salaries for police officers and firefighters.

After the budget meeting, Reich said, “A $17 million impact is a large impact. When we look at our library system, the entire library system is about $30 million.”

With the city down hundreds of police officers, the Mayor and Council have repeatedly said public safety is the top priority.

The city is poised to spend more money on police and fire as managers negotiate a new three year contract for police officers and firefighters that starts October 1st.

In the meeting, new District 12 Council Member Cara Mendelsohn pointed out that while the city has said it spends 60% of its budget on public safety, like many other large cities, records show 57% is spent on police and fire.

The city includes its attorney’s office and courts as public safety when Mendelsohn said other cities don’t. “So there actually is some room to go up there.. One, two, three percent doesn’t sound like a lot but when you talk about this size budget is and this is a priority for the city.”

During an interview after the meeting, Mayor Johnson praised law enforcement officers and said the city must be able to afford salary and benefits increases over the long-term. “The job they did yesterday in dealing with the gunman at the federal building, our first responders are amazing and we want to make sure they are compensated in a way that reflects the way we feel about them and obviously is competitive with our surrounding communities.”

He said he will be looking for available money that can be spent on public safety. “How much discretionary spending outside of public safety right now is available through very creative reallocation of funds, more efficient operation, better use of the data and technology.”

So far, the city hasn’t been able to keep pace hiring new officers with attrition.

Council Member Jennifer Gates said, “We budgeted for so many new officers, but we haven’t been able to recruit more officers, so there are strategies we’ll have to address.”

Mayor Johnson said the key solution to budget challenges is attracting new businesses to move into the city of Dallas — something companies like Uber and Lowes are considering.

“What we need is a steady, consistent growth in our tax base, year over year, and so that means getting the Ubers and Lowes to make that decision to come to Dallas and put their facilities in Dallas.”

After the City Manager presents his proposed budget August 13, Council Members will hold hearings and meetings and then vote on it September 18.