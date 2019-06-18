DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police unveiled a new online crime reporting system for the public on Tuesday.
It’s specifically meant for non-violent crimes like theft, identity theft and vandalism.
Police said the Dallas Online Reporting System could help reduce non-emergency calls, keep officers on the streets and help establish patterns.
“These offenses once they are approved they are going to the detective, and the detective is the one who looks for the pattern,” said Assistant Chief Angela Shaw. “And by having an online platform, you’re getting more offenses that people may not be wanting to call police and wait for other officers to respond. So we actually may get more knowledge out of this.”
To submit a report, click here, then click on “file a report online,” fill out the form and you’ll receive a tracking number.
