



– The damage caused by recent storms is still evident in many North Texas neighborhoods.

“We had sold the house and we were waiting to close and just before the closing day the hail came in and wrecked the entire backside of the house,” Drew Farmer said.

Hail carried by straight line winds reaching more than 70 miles per hour broke through his windows and damaged the roof. His home is near Royal and Greenville in the Lake Highlands area.

“I was ready for it to be all be over, but it’s okay!” he said.

Farmer and some of his neighbors say they’ve never dealt with damage like this before.

The recent storms left some wondering if their insurance covers the damage to their homes and cars? Is it eligible for a catastrophic claim?

“We get that question every single day,” Michele Davis, a State Farm agent, said. “People think of catastrophic claims as being tornadoes or hurricanes, things like that. This too classifies.”

State Farm reports in the last two weeks the company has received more than 3,500 claims statewide. A major portion of them filed in north Dallas.

Insurance agents say moving forward, it’s important for customers to review insurance policies once a year with their agents to make sure the customer has the right amount and kind of coverage.

“We have been covered for I think everything that happened,”Farmer said. “It’s just more of an inconvenience at this point. It’s probably going to be a few more days until everything’s back in order.”

Also, moving forward, arborists say it’s important to not plant trees next to power lines.

When it comes to properly pruning trees after a storm, they’re offering tips on how to do it correctly.