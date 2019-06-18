GOODWATER, Ala. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — It may not live in the Lone Star State, but it was a Texas longhorn that broke the Guinness World Record for having the longest horns — with a span more than twice the width of a concert grand piano.
Guinness World Records announced last week that Poncho Via’s horns measured just over 10-feet-seven-inches as of last month, beating all previous records.
The 7-year-old steer belongs to a family in Alabama. Poncho’s owner Jeral Pope says he brought Poncho into the family when the steer was six months old.
Guinness says the Pope family first noticed the potential of Poncho’s horns when he was about four years old and his horns were growing straight out instead of curving. Poncho is described as a gentle giant with a soft spot for apples, carrots and marshmallows.
Poncho took the title from a Texas longhorn — that actually lives in Texas. A Bay City longhorn steer named Sato held the record until now, with a horn span of nearly 10-feet-five-inches.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)