  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DFW News, Lottery, Lottery Ticket, Mesquite, Quik Trip, QuikTrip, Texas Lottery, Texas Lottery Commission, Texas Two Step, winning lottery ticket

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One lucky North Texan is a new hundred-thousandaire! A winning Texas Two Step lottery ticket was sold in Mesquite.

The ticket was sold at the QuickTrip store on Scyene Road. The winning numbers were 3, 12, 16, 19 and the bonus ball was 13.

The jackpot winner walks away with $225,000. There were two winning Texas Two Step tickets sold in Monday’s game — the other was in San Antonio.

Texas Two Step drawings are held on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. Rolling jackpots start at $200,000 and are paid in one lump sum. The next drawing is June 20.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s