NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One lucky North Texan is a new hundred-thousandaire! A winning Texas Two Step lottery ticket was sold in Mesquite.
The ticket was sold at the QuickTrip store on Scyene Road. The winning numbers were 3, 12, 16, 19 and the bonus ball was 13.
The jackpot winner walks away with $225,000. There were two winning Texas Two Step tickets sold in Monday’s game — the other was in San Antonio.
Texas Two Step drawings are held on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. Rolling jackpots start at $200,000 and are paid in one lump sum. The next drawing is June 20.