  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cedar Lake Drive, Dallas, DFW News, Shooting, Teen Killed

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Dallas Tuesday, police say.

Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of Cedar Lake Drive at around 5:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found the teenager with a gunshot wound inside a pickup truck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, he didn’t have any identification on him, so a name has not yet been released.

Police are investigating the teen’s death as a homicide and do not have any suspect(s) at this time as the investigation continues.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s