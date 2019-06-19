Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Dallas Tuesday, police say.
Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of Cedar Lake Drive at around 5:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found the teenager with a gunshot wound inside a pickup truck.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, he didn’t have any identification on him, so a name has not yet been released.
Police are investigating the teen’s death as a homicide and do not have any suspect(s) at this time as the investigation continues.