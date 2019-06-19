



– The Texas Rangers said Wednesday, construction on the team’s future home, Globe Life Field is approximately two-thirds completed.

The Rangers said the first section of the retractable roof will be lifted into place next week.

The first piece, weighing nearly 1.1 million pounds, will be lifted into the northwest portion of the site. This is the first of three total lifts for the first retractable roof truss. All three pieces total over 3.3 million pounds.

The roof will use a total of 19,000 tons of steel and span 5.5 acres. Roof construction started in late fall 2018, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

Motors for the retractable roof have arrived on the construction site. The first of 20 bogies, weighing 114,028 pounds each, will be installed next week.

Here are specific updates on the rest of the stadium project:

Concrete work:

· Installation of the precast seating risers for the lower concourse is 60% complete. The lower bowl precast installation started in April in the southwest corner of the site.

· Concrete is being poured later this week behind the home dugout.

· Concrete construction for the dugout walls, camera wells and bullpens started at the end of May, creating definition for the field level.

· Poured on-site concrete is complete in all areas with the exception of the service level.

· Installation of the upper and main concourse precast concrete risers, which began last July, is completed.

· A total of 115,000 cubic yards of concrete has been poured on-site to this point.

Internal Work:

· Drywall is 60% complete in the ballpark. Drywall on the club and concession areas is currently in progress.

· Glass installation is 80% complete on the suite areas of the ballpark.

· Concession and restroom tile work on all levels, including the suite level, is ongoing.

External Work:

· The installation of exterior glass is in progress on the east side of the building. Exterior glass is complete on the south side.

· The southeast portion of the site has been graded and landscape work in that area will start later this month. Concrete foundation work started in southeast corner for hardscape.

· Hand-laid brick installation for the notable brick arches on both the inside and the outside of the ballpark started last week. Brick is also being installed on the columns of the southeast and northeast entry.

· Limestone and granite installation has started on the southeast and northeast entry. Limestone is being installed on the lower ten feet of the facade, with granite directly below.

· Metal panels have been installed on the upper portion of the office building and on the canopy at the southwest corner of the site. Work is ongoing on the south and west portion of the site.

· Installation of 100,000 square feet of precast architectural concrete was completed earlier this year.

Structural Steel:

· Bowl steel was completed in mid-February, using a total of 16,000 tons of steel to construct. The final piece was installed on the upper concourse area of centerfield, the northeastern portion of the site.

· The bowl steel construction started in June of 2018, taking nine months to complete.

Miscellaneous:

· Preliminary air conditioning function will be established later this month.

· Permanent power has been established on the site.

· Permanent water was established on site at the end of May. The water pumps are starting to circulate throughout the building to clean the pumps prior to establishing air conditioning function.

· Kitchen equipment is being set throughout the building.

· Restroom fixtures, including toilets, and sinks, are in process of installation.

· Seats anchors have been installed on the main and upper concourse level.

· All aisle rails have been installed on the main concourse level.

· Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical work is ongoing.

· 13 escalators have been installed on-site. Four of 24 total elevators are in the process of installation.

· The four-story office building, located on the southeast side of the site, is 80% complete. The interior of the building has been framed, drywall installed, tile work has started and painting has begun.

The Globe Life Field team has completed 3.16 million man hours of work up to this point. Approximately 1,300 workers are on-site daily.

Seating capacity is approximately 40,300 for Globe Life Field, which will open in March 2020.

