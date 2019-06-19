Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A hearing for the man accused of kidnapping an 8-year-old girl in Fort Worth has been delayed a week after, officials said, he changed his mind on a guilty plea.
Michael Webb, 51, was in the courtroom Wednesday morning and was expected to plead guilty to one count of the May 18 kidnapping. At the last minute, the judge announced the decision to postpone the plea to June 26.
Webb was arrested in a hotel room in Forest Hill just hours after the kidnapping. The child was found and returned safely to her family.
According to court documents, the 8-year-old girl was walking with her mother when Webb drove up and forced her into his car before speeding away.
Webb is also charged with six counts of sexual assault of a child. He faces 20 years to life in prison.