Comments
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (CBS NEWS) — Officials in the Dominican Republic revealed Wednesday, former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz was not the intended target of a recent shooting. Instead, officials believe the target was another man wearing a similar outfit.
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (CBS NEWS) — Officials in the Dominican Republic revealed Wednesday, former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz was not the intended target of a recent shooting. Instead, officials believe the target was another man wearing a similar outfit.
Ortiz was shot in the back at point-blank range as he sat with friends on the patio of the Dial Bar and Lounge on Sunday, June 9, in what appeared to be an ambush. Police said the attack was a paid hit job.