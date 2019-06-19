WEATHERTORNADO WATCH | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App |
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (CBS NEWS) — Officials in the Dominican Republic revealed Wednesday, former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz was not the intended target of a recent shooting. Instead, officials believe the target was another man wearing a similar outfit.

Ortiz was shot in the back at point-blank range as he sat with friends on the patio of the Dial Bar and Lounge on Sunday, June 9, in what appeared to be an ambush. Police said the attack was a paid hit job.

Fans hold up signs showing support for former Red Sox player David Ortiz prior to the start of the game against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park on June 10, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. Ortiz was shot in the back while at a club in the Dominican Republic. He underwent surgery and the Red Sox are transporting him back to Boston. (Photo by Kathryn Riley /Getty Images)

