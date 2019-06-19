WEATHERTORNADO WATCH | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App |
GREENVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Highland Terrace Baptist Church in Greenville suffered extensive damage Wednesday afternoon after a possible tornado came through.

Terrace Baptist Church damaged by storm in Greenville, Texas (Chopper 11)

Chopper 11 showed where part of the roof on both sides of the steeple were blown off as well as on other parts of the building.

Highland Terrace Baptist Church damaged by storm in Greenville, Texas (Chopper 11)

Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks told CBS 11 there is also “major damage” in downtown Greenville and damage in Campbell, as well.

At this point Sheriff Meeks said there are no reports of injuries.

Highland Terrace Baptist Church damaged by storm in Greenville, Texas (Chopper 11)

In downtown Greenville, Chopper 11 found extensive damage to the Farmers Market.

Storm damage in downtown Greenville (Chopper 11)

Storm damage in downtown Greenville (Chopper 11)

