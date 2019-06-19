Comments
GREENVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Highland Terrace Baptist Church in Greenville suffered extensive damage Wednesday afternoon after a possible tornado came through.
Chopper 11 showed where part of the roof on both sides of the steeple were blown off as well as on other parts of the building.
Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks told CBS 11 there is also “major damage” in downtown Greenville and damage in Campbell, as well.
At this point Sheriff Meeks said there are no reports of injuries.
In downtown Greenville, Chopper 11 found extensive damage to the Farmers Market.