FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas Republicans say they’re fired up about President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election bid.

Cathy Aldridge is one of nearly 200 supporters who attended a campaign watch-party Tuesday night in Fort Worth, the largest of 55 such parties across Texas. “I love Donald Trump, I so appreciate him. In my lifetime, I have never seen a president really keep the promises that he made when he was running.”

Donny Nevels says he couldn’t stay away either. “This is a great re-election campaign, and I pray he goes all the way. I’m so glad for all the things he’s done. The economy, what he’s done for immigration, what he’s done for the Supreme Court. All the things he’s doing are making America great again.”

Carol Guarnieri said, “We are Trump supporters through and through. We wanted to show our support.”

While the president attracts large crowds at his rallies, Republicans in Texas say they’re not taking anything for granted.

They say they’re-engaging their base statewide, training volunteers to reach out on social media and in neighborhoods, and pushing the president’s accomplishments.

They’re also registering people to vote, and pursuing millions of Texans who haven’t voted.

The United States Election Project recently found that there were nearly ten million people in this state who were eligible to vote in 2018, but who did not.

The Republican National Committee announced Wednesday that the President’s re-election campaign raised $24.8 million in less than 24 hours of his re-election rally in Orlando, Florida.

In a tweet announcing the news, GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said, “The enthusiasm across the country for this President is unmatched and unlike anything we’ve ever seen.”

Matt Angle, founded the Lone Star Project, which is aimed at electing Democrats in Texas. “I’m not surprised by the money. Republicans always have a lot of money. That’s nothing new. But I thought the President’s appearance last night was shameful.”

Angle said Texas is a very hard state for Democrats, but he’s encouraged by a recent Quinnipiac University poll in Texas showing the president’s job approval rating below 50% and that former Vice President Joe Biden would beat Trump in the Lone Star State if he were the Democratic nominee 48-44%. “There is broad dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump. A lot of people don’t like that he’s their President and they’re prepared to make a change.”

The same poll shows the President defeating all of the other major Democratic presidential candidates in a close race.

A UT/Texas Tribune poll out this week shows President Trump with a 52% job approval rating, the highest this survey has found since he took office in January, 2017.

The poll found 50% of those asked would definitely or probably vote to re-elect him.

Among those at the President’s rally Tuesday evening was Lt. Governor Dan Patrick.

He was President Trump’s campaign Chair in Texas in 2016.

During a recent interview, the Lt. Governor told me he is planning to help the President again next year.

He dismissed the Quinnipiac poll. “If Joe Biden is the nominee, Trump will crush him, just like he’ll crush the other ones.”

When asked if he had any concerns about the president’s chances here Patrick said, “Zero. He’s going to win. He’ll carry Texas.”