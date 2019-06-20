



Farmers Branch Mayor Robert Dye took to Facebook on Thursday and addressed the deadly shooting involving one of the city’s police officers last week.

Surveillance cameras caught video of the officer, who the city is not identifying due to threats against him, opening fire on Juan Moreno, Jr., 35.

Moreno was leaving a Dallas strip mall parking lot in what police said was a stolen pickup truck, when the officer opened fire, killing him.

On Wednesday, the Dallas Police Department, the agency investigating the case, turned the case over to the Dallas County Grand Jury for a possible murder charge.

In a message posted on Facebook Thursday, Mayor Dye said, “We’re not afraid of the truth, and we’re eager to see what the grand jury decides in this case and will act accordingly once a decision is rendered.”

Here is the full statement:

The City of Dallas concluded their investigation in the incident involving a Farmers Branch police officer and Mr. Moreno.

The City of Dallas is recommending the case to the Dallas County Grand Jury.

We’re not afraid of the truth, and we’re eager to see what the grand jury decides in this case and will act accordingly once a decision is rendered.