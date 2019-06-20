  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Farmers Branch Mayor Robert Dye took to Facebook on Thursday and addressed the deadly shooting involving one of the city’s police officers last week.

Surveillance cameras caught video of the officer, who the city is not identifying due to threats against him, opening fire on Juan Moreno, Jr., 35.

Moreno was leaving a Dallas strip mall parking lot in what police said was a stolen pickup truck, when the officer opened fire, killing him.

On Wednesday, the Dallas Police Department, the agency investigating the case, turned the case over to the Dallas County Grand Jury for a possible murder charge.

In a message posted on Facebook Thursday, Mayor Dye said, “We’re not afraid of the truth, and we’re eager to see what the grand jury decides in this case and will act accordingly once a decision is rendered.”

Here is the full statement:

The City of Dallas concluded their investigation in the incident involving a Farmers Branch police officer and Mr. Moreno.

The City of Dallas is recommending the case to the Dallas County Grand Jury.

We’re not afraid of the truth, and we’re eager to see what the grand jury decides in this case and will act accordingly once a decision is rendered.

We are still very interested in meeting with the Moreno family once they’re ready to meet with us. It’s important for us to understand their feelings and how we can move forward together regardless of the grand jury’s decision.

Mayor Dye declined to do an interview with CBS 11 on the matter.

