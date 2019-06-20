Comments
CHICAGO (CBSDFW.COM) – Planters Peanuts is shelling out something special, but these goodies aren’t for your belly — they’re for your feet.
For a limited time, the company is selling its personally branded high-top sneakers called Crunch Force 1s.
Of course Mr. Peanut, wearing his monocle, appears on the leather kicks. The shoes are royal blue in color, with yellow and orange accents.
According to the Planters website, the company used “a combination of high quality blue and yellow pebble-grain leather inspired by Planters, with accents of suede and a natural gum sole” to bring Mr. Peanut to life.
It’s going to cost more than a few peanuts to get the shoes — Planters is charging $170 a pair.
But sneaker aficionados need to hurry, the shoes – which are only available online – must be ordered 5 p.m. CST June 21 and could take up to six weeks for delivery.