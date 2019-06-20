FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The heat advisory in effect on Thursday across North Texas brings with it several concerns of over exposure to high temperatures.
Worries about the damage direct sunlight can cause skin are another concern.
Dr. Angela Bowers of Southlake Dermatology says the best way to stay safe is to avoid being out in the sun, but clearly that isn’t an option for everyone.
For those who still have to be outside or chose to do so she says schedule your outdoor activities for the early morning hours or the evenings when the heat index isn’t as high.
The big advice for anyone outdoors during these conditions she says is use plenty of sunscreen with at least a 30 SPF rating.
Dr. Bowers said, “With this heat index like we have today. That sunscreen is not going to last for 5 or 6 hours.”
She advises re-applying it every 2 hours.
The American Cancer Society says this year in Texas alone there will be more than 4,200 new cases of Melanoma.