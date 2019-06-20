Filed Under:Autistic child, child found safe, DFW News, Markeyvion Levy, McKinney Police, Missing Child

UPDATE: McKinney Police said at 9:50 p.m., “the missing child has been located and is fine.”

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – McKinney Police are seeking community help in finding a missing 16-year-old boy who is autistic with limited verbal skills and on an 8-year-old level.

Police said Markeyvion Levy, was on a skateboard carrying a very large duffel bag and a backpack.

Markeyvion Levy – missing child in McKinney

He was wearing a grey t-shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

He was reportedly last seen around 8:00 p.m. Thursday near McKinney High School.

He responds to the nickname Big Daddy.

Anyone who knows where he is, should call McKinney Police at 972-547-2700.

 

