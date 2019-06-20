Comments
UPDATE: McKinney Police said at 9:50 p.m., “the missing child has been located and is fine.”
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – McKinney Police are seeking community help in finding a missing 16-year-old boy who is autistic with limited verbal skills and on an 8-year-old level.
Police said Markeyvion Levy, was on a skateboard carrying a very large duffel bag and a backpack.
He was wearing a grey t-shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.
He was reportedly last seen around 8:00 p.m. Thursday near McKinney High School.
He responds to the nickname Big Daddy.
Anyone who knows where he is, should call McKinney Police at 972-547-2700.