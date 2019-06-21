DENTON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The 4-year-old child found unresponsive inside a vehicle Thursday afternoon in the driveway of a the family’s home is in critical but stable condition in an area hospital Friday according to Aubrey Police.
The police department said it has reported the incident to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, as required by statute, and as part of the continued investigation Aubrey Police have requested their assistance in the case.
A family member discovered the child in the vehicle in the 10000 block of Franklin Street in Providence Village in Denton County shortly before 5:00 p.m.
Paramedics and firefighters with the Aubrey Fire Department responded to the 911 call and immediately began treating the child.
A medical helicopter ultimately airlifted the child from the scene to an area hospital.
An investigator with the Aubrey Police Department was on scene and obtaining statements from witnesses.
Police have not said how long the child was in the vehicle before being found by the family member.
No criminal charges have been filed at this point.
Temperatures were in the mid-90s around 5:00 p.m. Thursday.