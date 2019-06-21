Filed Under:cement beam, concrete bridge supports, DFW News, Fort Worth, freeway cement beam, Henderson Street, jack-knifed, tractor trailer, West 7th

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – An 18-wheeler carrying “a load of concrete bridge supports” had a problem maneuvering through the area of West 7th and Henderson Streets Friday afternoon, causing the load to shift.

The driver was attempting to make a turn at that intersection.

Concrete bridge supports blocking intersection in Fort Worth (CBS 11)

The concrete beam is now blocking that often-busy intersection.

It’s unclear how much, if any damage, has been caused to the area.

Fort Worth Police units are clearing out the area, closing down the intersection and the fire department has responded to assist. 

This is a developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s