FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – An 18-wheeler carrying “a load of concrete bridge supports” had a problem maneuvering through the area of West 7th and Henderson Streets Friday afternoon, causing the load to shift.
The driver was attempting to make a turn at that intersection.
The concrete beam is now blocking that often-busy intersection.
It’s unclear how much, if any damage, has been caused to the area.
Fort Worth Police units are clearing out the area, closing down the intersection and the fire department has responded to assist.
This is a developing story.