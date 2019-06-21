Comments
GREENVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Greenville Electric Utilities Service reported Friday, of the 7,500 customers who lost power during Wednesday afternoon’s storms, 1,000 customers remain without electricity.
The utility company said it has all of crews, along with help from crews from Garland, working to restore the electricity in the city.
Those crews will be working throughout the night and probably the weekend until everyone is power up again, Greenville Electric said.
The National Weather Service determined on Thursday, it was straight line winds, not a tornado, that blew through Wednesday evening.
There was significant damage to buildings downtown as well has Highland Terrace Baptist Church, but there were no serious injuries.
