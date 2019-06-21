Filed Under:DFW News, electricity, electricity crews, greenville, Greenville Electric Utilities Service, Highland Terrace Baptist Church, power crews, Power outage, severe weather, storms, straight line winds, Texas


GREENVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Greenville Electric Utilities Service reported Friday, of the 7,500 customers who lost power during Wednesday afternoon’s storms, 1,000 customers remain without electricity.

The utility company said it has all of crews, along with help from crews from Garland, working to restore the electricity in the city.

Power line down in Greenville after severe weather (Chopper 11)

Those crews will be working throughout the night and probably the weekend until everyone is power up again, Greenville Electric said.

The National Weather Service determined on Thursday, it was straight line winds, not a tornado, that blew through Wednesday evening.

Downtown Greenville storm damage (Chopper 11)

There was significant damage to buildings downtown as well has Highland Terrace Baptist Church, but there were no serious injuries.

Highland Terrace Baptist Church damaged by storm in Greenville, Texas (Chopper 11)

Straight Line Winds Damage Highland Terrace Baptist Church, Other Buildings In Greenville

Greenville Church Pastor Credits ‘Divine Intervention’ For Decision To Cancel Evening Service Before Severe Weather

 

 

