PHOENIX (CBSDFW.COM) – Surveillance video released by the city of Phoenix captured a man attacking Transportation Security Administration agents at Sky Harbor Airport on Tuesday.

Police identified the man as 19-year-old Tyrese Garner from Texas.

In the video, Garner could be seen rushing through a body-scan machine and knocking down one agent. He is then seen taking swings at other agents before he is taken down by a group.

KPHO reports one TSA agent was taken to the hospital while four others were taken to urgent care.

According to officials, Garner faces assault, criminal trespassing and resisting arrest charges.

Police said Garner may be mentally disturbed or may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

