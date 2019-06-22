DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 24-year-old man is dead after he crashed on I-35E in Dallas and went over a bridge during a possible race late Friday evening, authorities say. The case is being investigated as a hit-and-run.
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to the crash at around 10:35 p.m. at I-35E and Medical District Drive. Two people had already been transported to the hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue.
According to the sheriff’s department, two red-colored vehicles, a sedan and a GMC Envoy, were going at a high rate of speed during a possible race in the southbound lanes of I-35E when the sedan hit the GMC.
Authorities say the GMC then lost control, went across all lanes of the road and made contact with three other vehicles. The GMC then went off a bridge and into a grassy area.
The driver, a 24-year-old man, was ejected and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. A 25-year-old passenger was also taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
The sheriff’s department says the incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run and that authorities are looking for the red-colored sedan that hit the GMC. The sedan did not stop.
The sedan is described as having a chrome bumper, chrome door handles and chrome around its windows.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the department at 214.749.8641.