ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — A man was left for dead in a business parking lot after falling off the hood of his ex-wife’s car Saturday afternoon, Arlington police said.
Around 3:37 p.m. June 22, Arlington police responded to a person lying in a parking lot in the 4100 block of S. Cooper Street. Upon arrival, police discovered the man had a significant head injury.
The man, who’s identity has not been released, was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Investigators determined the man had jumped on the hood of his ex-wife’s car when she began to put the car in reverse. Detectives believe the man fell off the hood and struck his head on the pavement.
The woman left the scene but eventually stopped at a nearby location and called police.
This case is currently still under investigation.
No charges have been made.