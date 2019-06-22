Filed Under:contaminated, infant, Infant Formula, Metal, Parent's Choice Advantage, Perrigo, Recall, walmart


TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Perrigo Company issued a nationwide recall of their Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula because of the potential presence of “metal foreign matter.”

A single lot was contaminated of the 35-ounce, 992-gram containers of the infant formula milk-based powder with iron, affecting a total of 23,388 containers, according to Perrigo’s press release.

Consumers who may have purchased the product should look for Lot Code C26EVFV with a “use by” date of Feb. 26, 2021.

The product is sold exclusively at Walmart.

Any consumers who purchased the product are advised to discontinue use and visit any Walmart for a refund.

Consumers with questions about can contact Perrigo at 866-629-6181.

No other products or retailers are affected by this recall.

