TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Perrigo Company issued a nationwide recall of their Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula because of the potential presence of “metal foreign matter.”
A single lot was contaminated of the 35-ounce, 992-gram containers of the infant formula milk-based powder with iron, affecting a total of 23,388 containers, according to Perrigo’s press release.
The product is sold exclusively at Walmart.
Consumers who may have purchased the product should look for Lot Code C26EVFV with a “use by” date of Feb.26, 2021.
Any consumers who purchased the product are advised to discontinue use and visit any Walmart for a refund.
Consumers with questions about can contact Perrigo at 866-629-6181.
No other products or retailers are affected by this recall.