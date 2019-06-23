Comments
(CBSDFW.COM) – Severe thunderstorms are making their way south through North Texas with heavy rain and strong winds being the main threats.
There have been numerous reports of damage throughout North Texas, such as downed trees and power lines. Power outages have also been reported.
Oncor reports that about 45,000 are without power in Tarrant County, 15,000 in Dallas County and 5,500 in Denton County.
The Fort Worth Fire Department said it was responding to weather-related calls in regards to power lines and transformers.
