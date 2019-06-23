WEATHERSEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App |
(CBSDFW.COM) – Flights out of Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field have been temporarily suspended due to a communications issue with radar control, the Federal Aviation Administration says.

The FAA says there’s an “undetermined problem” that has interrupted radio communications to the Dallas-Fort Worth Terminal Radar Approach Control. The issue started just before 7:40 p.m.

Air traffic controllers are working to get planes that are on the ground moving in order to get ahead of a line of storms coming toward the area.

The FAA is still investigating the cause of the radio issue.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

