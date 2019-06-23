DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police determined a man died Sunday morning after electrocuting himself trying to steal copper from a transformer.
Around 3:12 a.m. June 23, a witness called police regarding a possible gunshot victim. The witness was in her car and heard a loud bang and then saw the body next to the curb. She did not see any cars drive by around the time she heard the loud bang.
However, police found no signs of gunshots and it appeared that the complainant, 25-year-old Gabriel Monjaraz, had been hit by a car.
Upon further investigation, officials found Monjaraz had on rubber gloves and was near a transformer with black marks on it.
Homicide and Vehicle Crimes Detectives determined that it was not a traffic fatality, and the Dallas Co. Medical Examiner determined he had been electrocuted.