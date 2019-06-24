KTXA Texas 21Do You Watch KTXA 21 With An Antenna? Get Help Here
SANTA MONICA, California (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Mavericks guard/forward Luka Doncic was named NBA Rookie of the Year on Monday night.

Doncic averaged a team-high 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, a team-best 6.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 32.2 minutes per game in 72 games for the Mavs this past season.

Among all rookies Luka ranked first in scoring, second in rebounding, second in assists, and fifth in steals.

He won Rookie of the Month all five months of the NBA season.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The former EuroLeague MVP knocked down 168 3-pointers, marking the third-most triples by a rookie in league history.

The 20-year-old Slovenian finished as one of only four NBA players (and the only rookie) to average at least 20 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists per game in 2018-19.

LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Nikola Jokić were the others.

More to come.

