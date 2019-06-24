DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help finding a murder suspect.
Ramiro Hernandez Marquez, 54, was killed Sunday night in the 1100 block E. Hobson Avenue.
Officers found Marquez laying on the ground in front of his home. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported him to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
The investigation is on-going, and no one is in custody.
Anyone with information to contact Detective John Valdez at 214.671.3623 or via email: john.valdez@dallascityhall.com. (Please refer to case number 126677-2019.)
Additionally, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214.373.TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.