DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a car that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run on IH-35 & Medical District Drive Friday night.
Detectives said Magdeleno Rodriguez, 23, was killed.
They’re seeking information on a red colored four-door sedan with a chrome bumper on the rear, chrome door handles and chrome molding around the windows. Detectives believe the suspect vehicle may be a Kia Optima, according to information received.
Witnesses told deputies that two red colored vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed, possibly racing, when the red colored sedan struck the red GMC Envoy. The GMC Envoy lost control, veered across all lanes of traffic and caused three other vehicles (a brown Chevrolet Trailblazer, a silver Toyota Sienna and a black Chevrolet Camaro) to strike them.
The GMC Envoy struck the concrete barrier/guardrail of the bridge, and broke an approximately 20 feet section off. The GMC Envoy then went off of the bridge/roadway and landed in the right grassy area 20 feet below.
The GMC Envoy overturned and the driver, Rodriguez was ejected. His 25-year-old passenger was also hospitalized but survived. Officials did not release the passenger’s name.
Anyone with information can call sheriff’s investigators at 214-749-8641 or 214-589-2315.