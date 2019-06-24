GALVESTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A 1-year-old child in south Texas died after being left in a parked SUV for about five hours.
Galveston police spokesman Sgt. Xavier Hancock tells the Daily News that a parent had arrived for work at a restaurant about 11 a.m. Saturday with the child in a black Chevrolet Tahoe. The parent returned to the SUV at about 4 p.m. to find the child unresponsive.
The child was taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston but died at the hospital later Saturday.
Authorities did not release names of the child or the parents.
The National Weather Service said temperatures reached a high of 92 degrees Saturday in Galveston, which is 53 miles southeast of Houston.
The death in Galveston came two days after 4-year-old Kaysen Neyland died after being left in a hot car. Police in Providence Village, about seven miles southeast of Aubrey, say they aren’t sure how long Neyland was in the vehicle before being found Thursday afternoon. The high temperature reached 98 degrees that day.