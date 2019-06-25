KTXA Texas 21Do You Watch KTXA 21 With An Antenna? Get Help Here
Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police responding to an early morning shooting call in the Lake Highlands area arrived to find two children injured by gunfire.

The shooting happened just after 2:00 a.m. at the Colinas Royale Apartments in the 9400 block of Royal Lane.

Police say an unknown person/persons fired “several rounds from automatic weapons” into an apartment at the complex, hitting a 13-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl.

When police arrived there was an uninjured adult man in the apartment with the children. The 13-year-old boy was the most seriously injured, with a gunshot wound to the  back of the head. The 10-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet on her back.

Both children were taken to Children’s Medical Center Dallas. Their exact conditions aren’t known.

The Dallas Police Department Gang Unit is handling the investigation but say they have no suspect information at this time.

