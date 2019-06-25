(CBS 11) – Will Smith is an accomplished singer/songwriter/rapper, actor, and businessman.

Born Willard Carroll Smith, Jr. on September 25, 1968 in Philadelphia, he was part of the duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince from 1986-1993. He was the star of the hit NBC sitcom, “Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” that ran from 1990-1996, with 148 episodes made (as a local note, KTXA Channel 21 had the syndication rights to this show close to 20 years after the end of its network run).

He also is a film actor, appearing in movies such as Bad Boys, Men In Black, and Independence Day. Currently, he is working on a theatrical project called “Ang Lee’s Gemini Man” to be released on Christmas Day 2019. He is married to actress Jada Pinkett.

From 1997-2005, Smith charted seven times on Billboard, with three #1’s: “Men In Black,” “Getting’ Jiggy With It” and “The Wild Wild West.”

“Wild Wild West” was his last #1 hit from the summer of 1999. It was on the charts for 14 weeks and #1 for one week. The song features Dru Hill and Kool Mae Dee. It was the title song from the movie of the same name starring Smith and Kevin Kline.

Released on May 9, 1999, written by Smith, Stevie Wonder, Kool Mae Dee and Rob Fusari, produced by Fusari and Mark Wilson, running 3:28 on the Overbrook/Interscope/Columbia label, the lyrics go like this:

Wild Wild West, Jim West, desperado, rough rider

No you don’t want nada

None of this, six-gunning this, brother running this,

Buffalo soldier, look it’s like I told ya

Any damsel that’s in distress

Be out of that dress when she meet Jim West

Rough neck so go check the law and abide

Watch your step or flex and get a hole in your side

Swallow your pride, don’t let your lip react,

You don’t wanna see my hand where my hip be at,

With Arthemus, from the start of this,

Running the game, James West taming the West so remember the name

Now who ya gonna call?

The opening bars of the song is from the Stevie Wonder’s song, “I Wish.”

Enjoy!