DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are looking for a man who pushed a woman to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

The attack happened at 2:23 a.m. on June 21 near the 2500 block of McKinney Avenue.

If you recognize this man, call contact Detective Chris Anderson, at (214) 671.3616. (sketch courtesy: Dallas Police Department)

The victim described her attacker as Hispanic, 5’10, 160-180 lbs with dark black hair that was combed back. She screamed and fought of the suspect. He then fled northbound on Routh Street from McKinney Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding sexual assault should contact Detective Chris Anderson, at (214) 671.3616.

