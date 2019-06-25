PROSPER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – During the scorching summer months a nice plunge in the pool can be refreshing, but what it you had access to a Caribbean-like crystal lagoon?

For the first time in north Texas, that’s now reality for homeowners in Prosper’s Windsong Ranch community near Highway 380 and 1385.

“I thought I was not going to be impressed with it coming from the Caribbean but when I came in… it was like wow,” said homeowner Selma Jimenez.

Jimenez says mommy-daughter dates just got a whole lot better.

“I feel like this a beach and I’m just on vacation relaxing, she said.”

“We spent four years pursuing this crystal lagoon that is here today,” said David Blom of Tellus Group, LLC.

Blom, one of the developers behind Windsong Ranch, says when it comes to attracting potential homebuyers – amenities are everything – and this crystal lagoon is really making a splash.

“What people want today is a sense of community and the outdoors,” he said.

The lagoon stretches a quarter mile holding 10 million gallons of water. This color is achieved with a white lining reflecting the blue sky.”

“We have very innovative filtration technology,” said Lisa Moore of Crystal Lagoons. “We only use 1% of the chemicals that a swimming pool filtration system would use.”

Moore says while this lagoon is private, more public access lagoons are coming to North Texas.

“I can’t disclose clients until we have deals signed with them but I can say that we have a lot of mixed use development projects that we’re working on in the DFW area.”

Crystal Lagoons does not disclose the cost of their projects. They all vary by size and location.

There’s an open house at Prospers lagoon on Saturday, June 29, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.