DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM)One night after winning the NBA Rookie of the Year award, Dallas Maverick Luka Doncic faced some major frustration with German airline Lufthansa.

Doncic called out the airline on Twitter saying staff didn’t honor his family’s business class tickets which forced the 6 foot 7 Doncic to sit in economy class.

Luka Dončić accepts the Kia NBA Rookie of the Year award onstage during the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia on TNT at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner Sports)

On Twitter, Doncic said, “Never been treated so poorly before by an airline. Booked business travel for me and my family and will not honor our tickets. We’ve been reassigned to Economy class, no idea why and they gave us back only the 20% of our money from the business ticket. thank you!”

A short time after the tweet, a Lufthansa employee responded to Doncic on Twitter saying they were sorry to hear about his experience and for him to direct message them so they could address the issue.

