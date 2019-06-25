Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One night after winning the NBA Rookie of the Year award, Dallas Maverick Luka Doncic faced some major frustration with German airline Lufthansa.
On Twitter, Doncic said, “Never been treated so poorly before by an airline. Booked business travel for me and my family and
Doncic called out the airline on Twitter saying staff didn’t honor his family’s business class tickets which forced the 6 foot 7 Doncic to sit in economy class.
@lufthansa will not honor our tickets. We’ve been reassigned to Economy class, no idea why and they gave us back only the 20% of our money from the business ticket. thank you!”
A short time after the tweet, a Lufthansa employee responded to Doncic on Twitter saying they were sorry to hear about his experience and for him to direct message them so they could address the issue.