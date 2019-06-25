KTXA Texas 21Do You Watch KTXA 21 With An Antenna? Get Help Here
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM)A day after Fort Worth Police shared surveillance images of a suspected serial car burglar, police announced a two-word update on their Facebook page:  In custody.

On Twitter, Fort Worth Police added, “Thank you to everyone who called and provided tips.”

No other details have been released yet, but CBS 11 is looking into it.

Fort Worth car burglary suspect (surveillance)

The Ryan Place neighborhood has been targeted with multiple vehicle burglaries during the past few months beginning in April.

Police said on Monday, the young man in the surveillance images had not yet been identified and continued to commit these burglaries.

Spare change and miscellaneous items are usually taken from the vehicles, and several firearms have been stolen from different vehicles in the neighborhood.

The suspect has pulled guns out and pointed them at people who have confronted him.

 

 

